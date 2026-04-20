How Would Iran Attack the U.S. Navy in Strait of Hormuz

The threat with Shahed drones reside mostly in the concept of swarm, meaning a single suicide drone is very likely to be “seen” from air, ground and surface ship sensors and be intercepted or destroyed. A number of drones all traveling together toward a specific target, however, are intended to “overwhelm” U.S. Navy ship defenses and “blanket” an area with attacks. The strategy is one of pure volume and vectors, meaning there could be so many simultaneous angles of attack that defenses simply cannot counter all of them at one time. This would likely be a strategy Iran might use to destabilize or break the U.S. Navy blockade. Iran would not likely seek to destroy or disable the U.S. Navy, as that is not realistic, yet they may seek to cause enough damage to U.S. Navy ships and personnel to create casualties, chaos and domestic political unrest within the U.S. The Iranian strategy is likely a mere question of time, meaning time itself is being used as a weapon of war. Iran may simply wish to survive long enough to outlast U.S. political and military resolve. Hitting warships with drones and causing casualties would be a strategic attempt to erode U.S. political support for the Iranian war effort enough to create a withdrawal and claim victory.