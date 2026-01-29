Hypersonics & Laser? Northrop's "Super" Tomcat 21 Could Be Flying Today

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
Armed with lasers, hypersonic missiles, next-generation AESA radar and advanced EW, a new, upgraded Northrop Grumman F-14 21 “Super” could potentially still be flying today. The prospect is far more realistic than it may seem upon initial consideration, as many 1980s-era aircraft continue to fly and remain relevant in a modern threat environment due to massive upgrades.
Airframes often remain viable for years beyond their anticipated service life, and Service Life Extension Plans for legacy aircraft such as the F-16 and F/A-18 have extended the operational value of fighter jets for years beyond initial expectations. In fact, some might wonder how so many 1980s-era aircraft are still foundational elements of the current U.S. Air Force fleet, something which continues to show air platforms can become almost entirely new systems through upgrades.
Legacy Planes “Live”
This is the case of several key bombers, such as the B-52 and B-2, and it is certainly the case with a number of extremely valuable, high-performance fighter jets such as the F-15, F-16 and F/A-18. New avionics, computing, electronics, software, weapons-interfaces, sensors and radar are just a portion of the systems which can be upgraded onto older airframes, something which is perhaps best evidenced in the case of the F-15EX. While expensive, the F-15EX is regarded as a highly valued 4th-Gen “plus” aircraft with 5th-gen like capabilities. While not stealthy, the F-15EX operates with the world’s best onboard computing, advanced AESA radar and the ability to integrate hypersonic weapons into the future.
With all this precedent, it is realistic to posit that indeed it may have made sense for the Pentagon to “acquire” Northrop’s F-14 21 “Super” given that the aircraft was superior at dogfighting and able to hit speeds of Mach 2.2. The F-14 was a two-seat, high-speed attack jet able to launch and return to an aircraft carrier. There is a strong argument for how, even today in the age of AI, a two-seat aircraft makes sense.
F-14 “Super” Control Drones
This is particularly valid in the case of manned-unmanned teaming, as an “aviator” could be well positioned to control drones and sensors from the cockpit, bringing irreplaceable human decision making to the forward edge of the drone fight. With a pilot in the front and an aviator or Radar Intercept Officer (RIO) in the back, workload was split efficiently during complex missions. The RIO managed radar systems, targeting, and electronic warfare, enabling the pilot to focus on flying and combat maneuvering. This crew coordination gave the Tomcat a significant edge in long-range engagements and closer-in high-stress combat scenarios.
F-14 TomCat attributes
One of the F-14’s greatest strengths was its variable-sweep wing design. The wings could automatically change angle depending on speed and flight conditions, allowing the aircraft to excel in multiple roles. With wings extended, the Tomcat could fly slowly and remain stable during carrier takeoffs and landings. Swept back, the wings enabled high-speed flight, giving the F-14 performance ability in both dogfighting and intercept missions.
The Tomcat was also well known for its use of long-range radar and missile technology. Its AN/AWG-9 radar was one of the mostpowerful fighter radars ever deployed, capable of tracking up to 24 targets at once and engaging six simultaneously. Paired with the AIM-54 Phoenix missile, the F-14 could destroy enemy aircraft more than 100 miles away, far beyond visual range. The concept with this weapons configuration was to enable carrier groups to neutralize threats before they could launch anti-ship missiles, fundamentally changing naval air defense. All of these attributes could have been upgraded, sustained and improved with a F-14 Super, as it would be positioned to receive weapons-enhancing software upgrades along with new computing, sensing, communications technology and radar.