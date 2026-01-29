Hypersonics & Laser? Northrop's "Super" Tomcat 21 Could Be Flying Today

The Tomcat was also well known for its use of long-range radar and missile technology. Its AN/AWG-9 radar was one of the mostpowerful fighter radars ever deployed, capable of tracking up to 24 targets at once and engaging six simultaneously. Paired with the AIM-54 Phoenix missile, the F-14 could destroy enemy aircraft more than 100 miles away, far beyond visual range. The concept with this weapons configuration was to enable carrier groups to neutralize threats before they could launch anti-ship missiles, fundamentally changing naval air defense. All of these attributes could have been upgraded, sustained and improved with a F-14 Super, as it would be positioned to receive weapons-enhancing software upgrades along with new computing, sensing, communications technology and radar.