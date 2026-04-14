U.S. Navy Ship Defenses: Iran Attacked Carriers - Nothing "Hit"

The implementation of NIFC-CA and many of these other ship-defense upgrades and additions go back more than 10-years to the Navy’s fleet-wide Distributed Lethality Program. This effort, begun more than 10-years ago, represented a sweeping initiative to better arm the surface fleet with offensive and defensive weapons to increase great power, “blue-water” major maritime warfare scenarios. These adjustments were critical to the service, and the impact of many of them is seen today, as the service sought to transition from the kinds of counter-terrorism, counter-piracy kinds of missions primarily focused upon during the 15-years of counter-insurgency in Iraq and Afghanistan. While these missions, which included operations such as Visit Board Search and Seizure, are still important to Navy concepts of operation, they have been massively supplemented by vastly improved and upgraded ship-integrated weaponry and defenses. The results of this strategic effort can now be more fully seen across the force, given that surface ships and carriers operate with new generations of layered ship defenses sufficient to better protect carriers at risk of anti-ship missile attack. Specifically, for example, a Chinese DF-26 or Iranian cruise missile could be seen at much greater stand-off ranges with NIFC-CA, advanced EW might detect its electronic signal, deconflict elements of the electromagnetic spectrum and “jam” its guidance technology or perhaps even “laser” weapons able to incinerate approaching anti-ship missiles from surface ships or even aircraft.