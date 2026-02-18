Iran Says U.S. "Warships Can Be Sent to Sea Floor"

Iran’s large arsenal of short, medium and long-range ballistic missiles and drones are well known, yet the country also presents an anti-ship cruise missile threat as well. An interesting research essay published by Iran Watch lists two new, testing and "possibly deployed" long range Iranian cruise missiles, the Soumar and the Hoveizeh. The Soumar missile, which is estimated to operate at a range up to 3,000km, a distance which would hold US Navy Carrier Strike Groups at risk. The Hoveizeh is potentially more current as it is described as a variant of the Soumar family and capable of hitting targets out to 839miles. Perhaps of greatest significance, the Hoveizeh is cited as a precision-weapon able to use inertial navigation systems to hit targets to within as little as one meter of accuracy. This claim may or may not be true, yet INS technology of this kind does seem to exist. The Hoveizeh also operates in "sea-skimming" mode like many anti-ship cruise missiles in order to fly below the radar aperture and avoid detection while en route to a target. "The origin of the Soumar appears to be from the nuclear capable Russian Kh-55. In 2005, Russia acknowledged that 12 Kh-55’s (without nuclear warheads) were illegally sold to Iran in 2001 through a black market counterfeit operation," a Center for Strategic and International Studies "Missile Threat" essay explains.