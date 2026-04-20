Iran Undersea Threat: 4-6 Attack Submarines & 24-30 Mini-Sub Submersibles

Overall, Iran’s undersea threat seems somewhat marginal and limited, given that there simply is not any real “mass” to launch a large-scale or sustained attack on U.S. Navy warships. It seems conceivable that a single ship could be damaged, however even that is highly suspect given that warships operate with a host of anti-submarine surface and undersea capabilities. Not only does the U.S. Navy operate a growing fleet of undersea drones capable of conducting reconnaissance patrols along the Iranian coastline, but they also operate surface-driven Variable Towed Array sonar technology. For many years, the U.S. Navy has been operating Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) armed with towed sonar, counter mine technology and even offensive weapons as needed. In development for years, these USVs have reached a level of maturity such that they can be quickly deployed in littoral, coastal areas to search for mini-submarines without placing any sailors at risk. These USVs have been quickly progressing with growing levels of autonomy, coordination and multi-domain networking.