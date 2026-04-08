Iran War Indicates U.S. Navy May Need 12 Carriers

These realities serve to underscore the many reasons why the US Navy would be well-served to operate as many as 12 carriers across the globe at one time, as it seems entirely realistic that the US Navy could need to project power and launch massive air campaigns in several different global regions at one time. Also, given their ability to transport 5th-generation F-35C stealth fighter jets into position in any contingency, carriers can help “mass” air attack anywhere in the world. At the moment, the US operates with a large-scale 5th-generation air attack advantage, and a single carrier can transport as many as 50 F-35Cs to high-risk dangerous forward areas.