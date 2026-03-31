Iranian Mine Threat: Is The U.S. Navy Littoral Combat Ship Resurrected From Slow Death?

Despite the disappearance of the Avenger-class and the far-away LCS, the U.S. Navy does have some mine-detection capabilities it could deploy quickly if needed. Marine Expeditionary Units and amphibious assault ships such as the one headed to the Middle East at the moment, could deploy small Unmanned Surface Vehicles able to scan the water column for mines with towed sonar arrays. Several of the U.S. Navy’s platforms could launch undersea drones as well, many of which are configured to identify and detonate mines from beneath the surface of the ocean.