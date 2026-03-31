Island Attacks? The U.S. Marine Corps is Trained for a New Generation of Amphibious Warfare

The success of anti-armor weapons in Ukraine, for instance, is cited in the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 text as a reason why light, expeditionary yet extremely lethal sea-air-land, multi-domain forces are needed. This was the reason why the Corps is reducing its amount of heavy armor, as the service wants to prioritize rapid deployment, anti-armor lethality, island-hopping sea-land warfare operations and extensive use of unmanned systems for surveillance and close-in-attack. While many applaud the Corp's vigorous effort to adapt to a new threat environment with lighter, faster anti-armor weapons and drones, some former Corps amphibious assault commanders maintain that tanks and heavy armor should remain a critical element of any amphibious assault force. Larger heavily armored platforms will still be needed to hold-territory, and the U.S. Army and Marine Corps have in recent years been breaking through with an ability to rapidly transit heavy armor from ship-to-shore.