Lasers, Hypersonics, RailGuns: US Navy Says Trump-class Will "Not" Be WWII Battleship

The thinking with the Trump class is far more complex and nuanced than a simple effort to revive WWII-era Battleships; Navy leaders recently clarified something which could easily have been misunderstood, which is that while the emerging Trump-class warships may be called “Battleships,” they are intended to serve as modern, extremely high-tech, lethal warships with next-generation weapons, layered ship defenses and advanced command and control technologies. While they may re-introduce classic levels of WWII firepower, the Trump-class will be armed with hypersonic missiles, lasers and railguns. Its guns will likely operate with an ability to “blanket” targets with rounds as an “area” weapon, yet also fire modern, precision-guided rounds with greater range, lethality and guidance technology. Given the size of the ships, they will undoubtedly be engineered with advanced layered ship defenses to include interceptor missiles, EW, laser defenses, submarine-tracking sonar and closer in defenses such as the Rolling Airframe Missile, SeaRAM and Close-in-Weapons System.