Mach 2.3 Speed, Advanced Weapons - The F-14 Tomcat Spirit Endures

by Kris Osborn, Warrior

Known for massive Mach 2.2 speed, unparalleled agility and dogfighting capability and an ever evolving weapons suite, the famous F-14 Tomcat Navy fighter transitioned effectively from a Cold War-era fighter into an extremely lethal modern platform up until its retirement.

At the heart of the F-14’s original mission was long-range interception, a role that demanded a missile capable of engaging enemy bombers before they could launch anti-ship weapons. This requirement produced the AIM-54 Phoenix, a famous Tomcat weapon. The Phoenix was equipped with its own onboard radar, enabling true fire-and-forget capability at ranges exceeding 100 miles. This standoff range was considered quite significant in a tactical sense, as it enabled longer-range maritime air attacks from fighter jet, allowing a carrier and its strike group to operate at safer distance. The Pheonix could track multiple targets at one time and engage several attacking aircraft, something which could not be matched by another fighter at this time. As a two-seat fighter jet, the aircraft became known for its air-to-air prowess, given that several sets of eyes could monitor relevant targets, enemy maneuvers, and overall combat-zone awareness. While in flight, a pilot focuses on vectoring and locking in targets for the jet’s weapons; an aviator can simultaneously track additional targets, surveil the surrounding area with additional line-of-sight observations, and offer time-sensitive constructive input and instruction to the pilot.

The presence of the aviator lowered the cognitive burden placed upon pilots and allowed for a more focused air combat platform.

AIM-9X Sidewinder

The Tomcat was also armed with an AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missile designed for close-in dogfighting kinds of attacks. As a heat-seeking missile, it provided a reliable, quick-reaction weapon for short-range aerial combat. Together, these missiles formed the backbone of the Tomcat’s air-combat arsenal throughout much of its career. The Sidewinder was supported by a medium-range missile called the AIM-7 Sparrow designed for head-on attack at distances in between the long-range Phoenix0 and short-range AIM-9.

In addition to missiles, the Tomcat carried a built-in M61A1 Vulcan 20mm cannon, mounted beneath the cockpit on the left side of the fuselage. This six-barrel Gatling-type gun provided a last-resort weapon for close-range engagements where missiles could not work due to the angle. With a high rate of fire and ample ammunition, the Vulcan was designed to ensure the F-14 remained lethal in extremely close-in kinds of air-combat engagements.

F-14 Ground Attack

The F-14 also developed a significant precision ground attack as well, due to the arrival of laser-guided targeting enabled by a technology called LANTIRN. This introduced new levels of precision air-ground-attack to the F-14, which was subsequently able to fire the GBU-10, GBU-12 and GBU-16 Paveway series. The Tomcat also later became capable of using GPS-guided JDAMS which enabled all-weather targeting when weather obscurants complicated laser targeting. Using these technologies, the F-14 Tomcat was used successfully to attack during operations over the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan. The Tomcat could also carry unguided bombs, cluster munitions, and even air-to-surface missiles such as the AGM-88 HARM in limited testing roles.

The F-14 even received a massive and highly impactful engine upgrade, given that its original TF30 was retired due to performance problems and replaced with General Electric F110-GE-400 engines, which “solved” the TF30’s performance problems.

This adjustment helped support the aircraft’s propulsion and thrust-to-weight ratio in a manner that helped propel the platform’s successful combat performance in Vietnam, Libya, the Gulf War, and 2003 Operation Iraqi Freedom. The aircraft was retired in 2006.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University