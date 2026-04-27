Massive USS Ford Surges Back to Combat in Red Sea

Strategically, this overextension reflects a broader issue within the U.S. Navy: a mismatch between global commitments and available resources. The Ford has been tasked with supporting multiple missions, including attacks against Iran, all while other carriers remain unavailable due to maintenance or readiness gaps. As a result, the Ford has effectively become a “workhorse” asset, absorbing demands that might otherwise be distributed across a larger, fully available fleet. This circumstance raises the question as to the size of the U.S. Navy’s carrier fleet, raising the question that perhaps the Pentagon should add more carriers as quickly as possible.