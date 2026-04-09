Navy Arms Zumwalt Destroyers With Hypersonic Missiles This Year

The core of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike weapon consists of a Common Glide Body, which is used in both the Navy’s sea-launched CPS and the Army’s ground-launched Long Range Hypersonic Weapon. The Navy’s CPS is replacing the Advanced Gun System on the Zumwalt-class, something which will greatly expand the ship’s attack range and overall lethality. The original gun system would have engaged targets at roughly 60–100 nautical miles with precision, yet hypersonic missiles promise ranges measured in the thousands of miles. This gives the Zumwalt class the ability to hold high-value, heavily defended targets at risk well before enemy forces can respond. In a maritime environment where adversaries increasingly deploy long-range sensors and anti-ship missiles, the ability to strike deep inland or at extended maritime ranges is tactically significant.