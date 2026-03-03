Navy Chief Says Service Needs F/A-XX Immediately

The U.S. Chief of Naval Operations says the seriousness of the growing threat environment requires that the service acquire its F/A-XX as soon as possible, a view fortified by many at the Pentagon and in Congress who recognize that most major threat contingencies will require “maritime” attack. Certainly the F-35C is a formidable and upgradeable asset, yet there is still a need to move beyond a “multi-role” fighter in the realm of 5th-and-6th-generation carrier launched attack. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle says there needs to be a replacement for the soon-to-be-extinct F/A-18 … extremely soon.