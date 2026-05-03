Navy "Surges" Virginias to Fight Submarine Deficit

The U.S. Navy is surging to add as many new Virginia-class attack submarines as quickly as possible, something which has been on the services’ radar for many years. As Los Angeles submarines retire and Columbia-class nuclear-armed ballistic missiles submarines begin construction, the U.S. Navy has for years been aware of its “submarine deficit,” meaning there simply are not enough operational attack submarines to accommodate combatant commander demand. This is particularly true in areas such as the Pacific, given that U.S. Navy undersea superiority could potentially “save” Taiwan from a surprise Chinese amphibious assault. Surface ships, drones and ground defenses supporting Taiwan would easily be seen by PLA sensors, satellites and drones, yet secret, quite Virginia-class submarines could potentially lurk undetected in position to destroy PLA Navy surface ships transiting the Taiwan strait.