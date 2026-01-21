Navy to Army USS Zumwalt With CPS Hypersonic Missiles in 2026 - This Year

The CPS has been in development through a collaborative effort with the US Army initiative to build the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, as both integrate a Common Hypersonic Glide Body. This common projectile, described as an “all up round,” integrates differently into each weapon to enable a long-range, maneuverable projectile. Its maneuverable flight trajectory makes it much more difficult to track and intercept than a standard ballistic missile which follows a predictable parabola-like trajectory. The pure speed of an HGV makes it quite difficult to target as well, given that it transits from one radar aperture or field of view to another so quickly that radar defense systems are challenged to develop a “continuous” target track. Unlike an air breathing Scramjet which uses sustained rocket propulsion to sustain hypersonic speed, an HGV uses the purse speed of its descent to strike targets. Typically, HGVs can have much longer range than scramjets and are able to “maneuver” in flight, a key reason why the US Navy envisions long-range strike and deterrence concepts for its CPS. Most of the maneuvering of an HGV is pre-programmed prior to or at launch, and many of them can use GPS or an inertial measurement system for guidance. US developers of the LRHW and CPS are also already anticipating the next-generation of hypersonic weapons attack and working on a software “tech insertion” designed to enable an HGV to hit “moving” targets.