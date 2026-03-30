Ocean Air Attack? The USS Tripoli now in Middle East is an Amphib Built for F-35B & Osprey

The Concepts of Operation supporting these ships seemed to focus on bringing 5th-Generation stealth air-attack capability to the realm of amphibious warfare and leverage the transport, speed and weapons delivery abilities of the Osprey. Small infantry carriers, mortars and groups of combat-ready Marines can travel hundreds of miles in an Osprey to deliver supplies, conduct forward reconnaissance or even perform what's called Mounted Vertical Maneuver -- the ability to drop self-sustaining forces in behind enemy lines for short-term clandestine, high-risk combat, scouting or rescue missions. The Osprey can travel faster than 200knots in airplane mode, yet hover and maneuver close to the ground with the agility of a helicopter....all while operating with a combat radius of 450 nautical miles.