Ocean Warrior Defenses: Why "No" U.S. Navy Ships Have Been Hit

The U.S. Navy’s multi-layered warship defenses are extremely significant, as they operate with a ‘tiered” or “range-based” ability to destroy incoming threats from great distances all the way into close-in threats. In the unlikely event that a threat manages to pass through several longer-range layers of ship-defenses, U.S. Navy warships are armed with deck-mounted guns, close-in interceptor missiles and “area” weapons such as the Close-in-Weapons System (CWIS). The CWIS is a phalanx gun capable of firing 4,500 rounds of tungsten “steel” projectiles a minute to blanket an area with defensive fire. Approaching drones or small boats which manage to get within close range of Navy warships will be quickly “hit” with these weapons. However, in most cases in the Middle East in recent years, it seems threats have not often penetrated outer layers of ship defenses such that they needed to be engaged with the closest-in systems.