RCOH: What Does it Take to Refuel a Carrier?

Then the top of the reactor needs to be cracked open through the removal of bolts and then literally lifted off with a large crane. Once the top of the reactor is off, new fuel assemblies can be added in place of old ones in large increments. Several hundred rods can be removed at one time, but all of the nuclear reactor’s rods need to be replaced to fully refuel the boat. This entire process takes quite a bit of time, as it has to be done carefully and with great precision. Following this process, the large top of the reactor can be “bolted” back on after all the water is pumped out. The RCOH process, however, involves much more than refueling the reactor, as there are many other systems on a carrier that can only be upgraded while the reactor is offline. When the reactor is taken apart, there is a massive amount of additional work that takes place as well, given that new areas of access are opened up and available for maintenance crews to reach.