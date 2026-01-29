Resurrected F/A-XX 6th-Gen Stealth Fighter May Be Stealthier Than China's 6th-Gen J-50

The F-35 was deliberately engineered to accommodate sensing, computing and weapons upgrades with technical standards designed to integrate new technologies as they emerge. This will serve the aircraft well into the future and helps explain why the Pentagon plans to fly the F-35 into the 2070s. However, there could be advances in the realm of AI, sensing, targeting and range sufficient to require a new jet which is yet another generation beyond the F-35. It is possible that, despite the F-35s upgrade potential, there could be limitations on the extent of new mission systems, sensing and AI-enabled computing its hardware could accommodate. It might be necessary to engineer an entirely new aircraft in order to best leverage an entirely new generation of AI, long-range sensing and weaponry.