Russia's Amur Submarine Threat: Diesel-Electric & Air Independent Propulsion

The Amur class also incorporates advanced sensor and sonar systems. These systems enable the submarine to detect enemy ships and submarines while remaining hidden. The sonar suite typically includes a bow-mounted sonar array for forward detection, flank arrays along the sides of the hull for wider coverage, and towed sonar arrays that can be deployed behind the submarine to detect distant targets. Passive sonar allows the submarine to listen for the noise of ships and submarines without emitting signals that could reveal its position. In addition to sonar, the submarine may carry electronic support measures that detect radar emissions from surface ships and aircraft, providing early warning of nearby threats.