Russia's Soviet-Era Oscar II Submarines Were Built to Attack Carriers

The Oscar II class, officially known as Project 949A Antey-class submarine, was developed by the Rubin Design Bureau and is operated by the Russian Navy. It evolved from the earlier Project 949 Granit-class submarine, with improvements in internal layout, electronics, and survivability, according to an interesting essay in The National Interest. The main purpose of the design was to provide the Soviet Union—and later Russia—with a submarine capable of launching large numbers of anti-ship missiles at enemy carrier strike groups. Because aircraft carriers represent the centerpiece of many Western naval forces, the Oscar II class was built specifically to threaten these powerful fleets from long distances.