S-3 Viking Sub-Hunting Plane Retirment - Enabled Advanced P-8 Poseidon Surge

The limitations of the S-3 in light of changing threats can perhaps best be understood in terms of the advanced technologies woven into the P-8 Poseidon. The P-8A, a militarized variant of Boeing’s 737-800, includes torpedo and Harpoon weapons stations, 129 sonobuoys and an in-flight refueling station, providing longer ranges, sub-hunting depth penetration and various attack options. Given that a P-8 can conduct sonobuoy sub-hunting missions from higher altitudes than surface ships, helicopters or other lower-flying aircraft, it can operate with decreased risk from enemy surface fire and swarming small boat attacks. Unlike many drones and other ISR assets, a Poseidon can not only find and track enemy submarines, but attack and destroy them as well.