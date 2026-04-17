Strait of Hormuz Open: What has Epic Fury Accomplished?

The largest ambiguity or disconnect has related to the Strait of Hormuz, given that Iranian and U.S. positions had been very far apart to a clear degree. President Trump's demand or a complete, immediate “opening” of the Strait may have come to fruition, yet the level of Iranian control seems unclear. It seems very unlikely that the Iranian regime and its military will essentially retain access and passage control over the Strait of Hormuz. Surely the U.S. cannot let the Iranian military retain control of and profit from the Strait, yet that seems like an actual “real” possibility at this point. Even if the Iranian regime does not exercise its control over the Strait in a way that is hostile to the U.S., the mere possibility that they may "monitor” and control access and transit would seem highly problematic for the U.S. Would this kind of a status quo leave Iran in a better position than it was previously regarding the Strait? +