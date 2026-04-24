The Powerhouse USS Ford SuperCarrier Performs in War: Growing Pain Was "Worth It"

Part of the cost overruns, developers explained as far back as 2013, were due to billions in non-recurring research and development costs necessary to support a “first-in-class” new kind of carrier. Much of the dollars expended in the development of the USS Ford were, by design, expected to help propel an entire new class of Ford carriers. The concept here is that, once developed, integrated and operational a new class of technologies would more seamlessly support a growing fleet of Ford-class carriers. There was also a lesser-recognized long-term cost control goal associated with the USS Ford’s development; the use of new computer automation technologies throughout the ship for electronics, maintenance, measurements and operations enables the Ford-class carriers with an ability to successfully perform its missions with 900-fewer sailors on board. This saves as much as $4billion per ship throughout its entire lifespan, something which was largely overlooked 10-to12 years ago when USS Ford development was under heavy scrutiny.