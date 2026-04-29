Three U.S. Navy Carriers Now in Middle East

Having three carriers in the Middle East theater does raise the question of potential vulnerability, although hundreds of Iranian attacks on U.S. carriers in the Persian Gulf have not been successful. However, this does not mean the threat is non-existent; it's likely that the three carriers and their supporting warships will operate in disaggregated formations to avoid offering a condensed target for Iranian surface-fire anti-ship missiles. At the same time, the US Navy has … if somewhat quietly … been breaking through with advanced carrier and ship defenses. Much of the details of this are likely not available for security reasons, yet senior service leaders regularly talk about the fast-growing advantages of ship-integrated EW, laser weapons and enhanced radar detection systems. Ships in a Carrier Strike Group, such as destroyers and cruisers, now offer new dimensions of protection to carriers through technologies such as the Aegis 10 Combat System which combines ballistic and cruise missile radar into a single system able to cue fire control and launch defensive interceptors. Surface warships have also increasingly been armed with counter-drone weapons such as deck-launched Coyote drone interceptors designed to shoot a drone-interceptor out toward an approaching drone swarm and explode or detonate in an “area” with a proximity fuse to destroy multiple drones at once.