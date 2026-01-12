Trump-Class Battleships Could Bring Back Massive Maritime Firepower

Some elements of conventional wisdom or contemporary military thinking would suggest that large battleships, much like carriers, are increasingly vulnerable and “obsolete” due to a changing threat environment filled with long-range precision sensors and weapons. However, at times these perspectives may fail to account for the rapid and effective maturation of layered ship defenses. Emerging technologies, now increasingly integrated into U.S. Navy warships, are introducing paradigm-changing ship-defense capabilities quickly changing the ranges and formations in which larger warships can operate. New applications such as EW systems able to track and “jam” the guidance signal or RF of an incoming missile, coupled with emerging kinetic solutions such as lasers, interceptor missiles and deck-mounted guns are increasingly able to track and destroy a growing array of threats. This defensive capability is massively fortified by improved multi-domain networking and targeting wherein target track details can be instantly transmitted across domains to give warship commanders a larger time window and range with which to determine defenses and countermeasures. Essentially, there are many reasons to suppose that large warships could indeed be capable of operating in a modern threat environment to a much larger extent than some might assume.