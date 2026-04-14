U.S. Amphibs Support New Marine Corps Attack Strategy

The third America-class ship, called the USS Bougainville has now “hit the sea,” bringing a sea-basing kind of manned-unmanned teaming, ship-to-shore, amphibious attack by launching manned and unmanned amphibious vessels from a well-deck. The USS Bougainville will also incorporate next-generation aviation, yet bring-back the timeless ability to attack land from the ocean, if in a different way than it was thought of historically. The Bougainville is built with other design features to include additional ICU-capable hospital beds, X-ray rooms and even an on board surgical team. The ship is also receiving a Raytheon-built A/N SPY 6 v3 Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar intended to support air and cruise missile defense from on board the amphibious assault ship. This EASR radar is also being built into Ford-class carriers.