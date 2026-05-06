U.S. MQ-25 Stingray Carrier-Launched Tanker "Takes to the Sky" in Test Flight

The US Navy has spent many years pushing the envelope of technological possibility in an effort to successfully navigate an unmanned system carrier-deck launch and landing, and the service’s efforts now appear to be culminating in the successful launch and recovery of the MQ-25 Stingray from the USS George H.W. Bush several years ago. Landing a drone on a carrier first emerged roughly 10 years ago when, after much research, development and testing, the Navy successfully launched a Northrop Grumman X-47B demonstrator drone from a carrier deck. This, Navy engineers and weapons developers explained, required years of advanced computing and engineering as special algorithms had to be created to enable an unmanned system to endure and navigate the variables and complexities associated with a carrier landing. While the task has historically been quite challenging for manned fighter jets seeking to land on a carrier, humans can adapt quickly and with knowledge of turbulent sea states, changing wind conditions, combat complications, darkness or even sustaining incoming enemy fire. These tasks require human judgments and capabilities, and an ability to respond quickly to fast-changing maritime combat conditions. They are therefore much more difficult for a drone to perform, yet the Navy has made great progress and has now successfully built a carrier-based drone command and control headquarters and drones capable of landing with little to no human intervention.