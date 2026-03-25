U.S. Navy Can Counter Iranian Mines With UnderSea Drones, Sonar & Lasers

Mines can be tethered to the ocean floor to explode on impact, linger just beneath the surface, buried beneath the bottom of the ocean and set to detonate by undersea soundwaves. Mines are as ubiquitous as they are dangerous, and often cheap for adversaries to acquire, yet they are also increasingly sophisticated and proliferating at a concerning rate.While mines can of course cause casualties, destroy ships and present real “kinetic” threats, they are also used to simply “deny” access to a sensitive area or make the price of entry simply too high for manned vessels to operate.