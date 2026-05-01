U.S. Navy F/A-18 "Flexes" Service Life as Ultimate Carrier-Attack Workhorse

Simply put, this has added many years to the relevance, performance, and continued operational functionality of the F/A-18 This has been and continues to be critical for the Navy as the service fast-tracks the arrival of its 6th-generation F/A-XX The SLEP program, which now goes back nearly 10 years, was intended to ensure the Carrier Air Wing remained sufficiently lethal during a gap in time when fleet size was decreased by the retirement of the F-14 Tomcat and delayed arrival of the F-35Cs.For many years going back to 2014 or even earlier, the Navy has been requesting additional F/A-18s and regularly placed them on the service’s unfunded priorities budget list.