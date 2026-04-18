U.S. Navy Has New Weapons to Counter Drone Swarms at Sea

For instance, the U.S. Navy has integrated a maritime variant of the well-known Coyote land-based counter-drone interceptor. Coyote is a mini-drone and missile which can operate in both an offensive and defensive capacity; the weapon can conduct standard drone surveillance with EO/IR cameras or fire out from armored vehicles with a proximity fuse and “explode” in the air to disperse fragmentation across an “area” and potentially disable an entire attacking drone swarm. Now, the U.S. Navy has integrated the Coyote into its layered ship defense systems so the weapon-drone-counterdrone weapon can fire out from the deck of a surface warship to detonate across an “area” to disable, stop, jam or fully “destroy” attacking drone swarms by “detonating” at a specific designated “spot” to destroy groups of drones at one time.