U.S. Navy Prepares USS Ford to Launch F-35C

Supercarrier Ford undergoes crucial upgrades, integrating advanced F-35C stealth fighters. This leap in naval aviation readies the fleet for modern power projection and potential great power conflict.
By Kris Osborn, Warrior
The famous and somewhat “maxed out” USS Ford supercarrier has been in need of specific alterations and adjustments to ensure it can launch its 5th-generation stealth F-35C fighter jet, something which is likely to be considered high priority for the U.S. Navy. The USS Ford is now undergoing massive repairs and sustainment activities following its extensive, near record setting deployment spanning from Venezuela to the Middle East
As the first of its kind 5th-generation stealth carrier-launched fighter jet, the F-35C brings a new dimension of air attack to the U.S. Navy, as there had previously never been a stealth fighter jet launched from a carrier. Given the many advances with modern Russian and Chinese built air defenses, the ability to project 5th-generation stealth attack from the sea is of crucial importance to the Navy in the event of great power conflict.
F-35C - Built for Carrier Flight
A “Naval Aviation Vision 2030-2035” document from 2021 explained that the F-35C aircraft was specifically engineered for landing on carriers with all-weather coatings and specially configured landing gear to enable a safe landing. The aircraft was developed with a broad wingspan and ruggedized components for harsh maritime conditions where rough seas, rain, wind, fog, and snow can complicate efforts to land. Its 51-foot wingspan makes it the largest of the three F-35 variants, because the structure of the aircraft needs to be able to withstand the impact of landing on a carrier. Also, the F-35C has larger, foldable wings to facilitate slower approach speeds compatible with moving ships, The wings of the F-35C are built with what's called "aileron control surfaces" designed to provide control power to roll the aircraft at slow approaching speeds.
The F-35C has been operational with the Navy for many years, yet it requires certain configurations to land and take-off on the flight deck of the Ford-class carriers. One element of adjustment relates to structural reinforcements to ensure the landings are sufficiently fortified by the carrier deck. Another variable is the need to add heat-resistant materials to the deck of the ship. This ensures that the heat from the engine exhaust of the F-35C is not damaging to the ship or the aircraft. The F-35C's engine exhaust is roughly 3,600° F, requiring specialized jet blast deflectors to prevent damage to the deck, which the Ford requires upgrades to handle.
Subsequent Ford-class carriers, such as the USS Kennedy, have been engineered from the beginning to accommodate the F-35C, yet certain modifications needed for the F-35C were not completed on the USS Ford when the F-35C became operational. The USS Ford was optimized with technology and structures intended to support the F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft, a long-serving fighter now nearing the end of its service life.
Computing and maintenance
The F-35C also requires a certain computerized maintenance system which needs to be integrated into the USS Ford to ensure the stealth fighter is sufficiently maintained while on the ship. This F-35 computer system, called Operational Data Integrated Network (ODIN), was developed as a follow-on or improvement upgrade to the F-35s well known Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS).
As a high-speed, diagnostic computer system, ODIN performs a number of critical functions. One of those is condition-based maintenance wherein onboard sensors and computers monitor flight systems such as engine rotations or cooling functions. In addition, ODIN will examine the component health of on-board software and hardware throughout the aircraft such as avionics and other electronics. Part of the concept is to anticipate potential failures well before there is any kind of malfunction to both preserve the safety and survivability of the aircraft and also streamline the repair and maintenance process by getting ahead of the curve. Most of all, a diagnostic or predictive computer system of this kind can mitigate the risk of any kind of in-flight malfunction which could of course introduce substantial performance, functionality and even tactical complications and problems.
USS Tripoli
Interestingly, similar structural adjustments were made to the U.S. Navy’s second America-class amphibious assault ship called the USS Tripoli. The amphib needed to be reconfigured to ensure it could sufficiently operate its F-35B. The issue is quite similar to the USS Ford, in that the deck coatings needed to be upgraded to withstand the intense engine and exhaust heat generated by the F-35B upon take-off and landing.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University