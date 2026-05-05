U.S. Navy Pursues "Foreign Shipyards" to Accelerate Shipbuilding

Foreign shipbuilding cooperation could massively accelerate the scale and volume of U.S. Navy shipbuilding, how it also introduces the potential risk of having highly secret and specialized U.S. Navy weapons systems exposed or stolen by non-allied nations. Security regarding technology exchange and access to foreign docks would need to be carefully maintained, as the U.S. Navy would not want to compromise its warship weapons and technology “edge” among the worlds greatest Navies. The Navy could adopt a tiered approach, limiting foreign construction to ships with less sensitive systems while ensuring that critical technologies remain protected. Additionally, contracts could stipulate strict security protocols, oversight mechanisms, and the use of U.S.-provided components where necessary. The more U.S. oversight and the use of “export variant” technologies for foreign partners, the more secure the U.S. advantage is. Another way to reduce risk is to pursue collaborative production models, where hulls are built abroad and outfitted domestically, could further decrease risks while still benefiting from foreign capacity.