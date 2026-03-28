UK Surges With Dreadnought-class Nuclear-Armed Submarine

Much like the US Navy’s Ohio-class submarines, the UK’s Vanguard class is in need of a more modern, higher-tech, quieter replacement. The Vanguard-class entered service in the 1990s with the intent of operating for 25 years, yet much like the US Ohio, it has been extended well-beyond its anticipated life-span. Therefore, much like the US, the UK operates with an urgent need to maintain what it calls a “continuous at-sea” deterrent.