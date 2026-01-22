US Navy Could Add Nuclear Weapons to Trump-Class Battleships

Yet another part of the rationale for possibly arming Trump-class Battleships with nuclear weapons pertains to the simple reality that growing numbers of “low-yield” nuclear weapons already exist. Following directives outlined in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review published during the first Trump administration, the Pentagon has succeeded in adding a low-yield variant of the submarine-launched Trident II D5 and, more recently, resurrected a submarine-launched nuclear cruise missile effort. The strategic thinking central to adding low-yield weapons is not to increase the likelihood of any nuclear exchange but rather further ensure it does not happen by giving decision makers the widest possible sphere of options with which to hold an enemy at risk. By extension, the idea is not to contemplate a “limited” nuclear exchange, but rather ensure that potential adversaries are aware of the full complement of nuclear weapons options available to the U.S. President.