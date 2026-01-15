USS Abraham Lincoln - Navy Carrier Ventured into South China Sea

Far too many observers seem quick to overlook the growing sphere of integrated, layered ship defenses currently protecting carriers and warships. US Navy warships are increasingly positioned to “jam” the RF or electronic guidance system of a DF-26 to essentially throw it off course. US destroyers are also increasingly armed with short, medium and long-range interceptor missiles as a growing ability to use unmanned systems and multi-domain networking to “see” attacking anti-ship missiles at much greater distances, something which of course make “intercept” much more realistic. For example, ship-based radar could network with a manned jet, command and control plane. Low Earth Orbit satellite or drone to acquire and destroy an incoming PLA anti-ship missile. All of these variables are likely a large reason why the Navy remains confident and optimistic about the future value of its carrier fleet.