USS Abraham Lincoln to Middle East: What Iran Strike Options Would There Be?

Cruise missile strikes using Tomahawks fired from ships or submarines are typically the first weapons used in military campaigns as they can operate from long ranges with precision accuracy and, in a tactical sense, set conditions for an air attack by destroying air defenses, troop locations or other fixed high-value targets. However, there are also likely to be contingencies for which 5th-generation stealth aircraft might be needed, should Iran operate mobile air defenses or ballistic missile launchers seeking to target U.S. assets in the region. Also, while Iranian air defenses, drones and aircraft have likely been massively degraded by Israeli F-35i Adir strikes, there may be a need to establish air supremacy to support a quick-strike option of some kind or strike moving targets from the air. An aircraft such as the F-35C has as much of an ISR surveillance and targeting function as it does an attack capability, so it would be in a position to find fast emerging targets from the air.