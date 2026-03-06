USS Ford Attacks Iran - Could See "Record" Deployment Time

Clearly crew members of the USS Ford have endured and supported a maritime-warfare operation involving combat sorties over Venezuela in support of the targeted military mission to capture and abduct Maduro. Pilots of surveillance aircraft, helicopters and fighter jets confronted the risk of death while flying over Venezuelan air defenses, crew members on the ship supported and performed lethal operations such as firing weapons, loading up aircraft with bombs and guns, and confronting the realities of lethal precision-strikes in war. As articulated in the NIH research, this kind of prolonged “stress” can generate long-term mental health consequences. Now that the USS Ford is headed to the Middle East, it is entirely feasible that the ship may support a large-scale, prolonged air attack campaign against Iran …. Without resting or returning home. The crew will therefore need to transition quickly from maritime combat in South America to possible maritime warfare in the Middle East. This reality bears heavily upon the regularly considered question as to whether the U.S. Navy does, indeed, need a larger fleet of aircraft carriers. It would seem that the Combatant Commander demand for carriers throughout the world greatly exceeds available supply.