USS Kennedy Excels With Computer Automation ot Sea Trials

The U.S. Navy is poised to operate “two” operational Ford-class carriers within the next few years, now the famous USS John F Kennedy (CVN-79) has exploded through its sea trials with reported success. It does not seem long ago when the USS Ford itself seemed “futuristic” and “far away,” yet the ship is now surging to the Middle East following its combat mission off the coast of Venezuela. Meanwhile, at the same time, the soon to be famous USS Kennedy is taking new steps in the activation, pre-commissioning process in anticipation of becoming fully operational in just the next several years. Additional integration, building and weapons interface will take place next as the ship prepares to once again hit the ocean for further preparations. The Kennedy may also go through what’s known as “shock trials,” wherein bombs are exploded near the ship to assess its defenses, survivability and overall ability to withstand nearby explosions.