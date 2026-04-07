Virginia Block V Attack Submarines: Drones, FirePower & Stealth

Uncover the stealthy enhancements and massive firepower boosting Virginia-class submarines with advanced drones and fly-by-wire automation.
By Kris Osborn, Warrior
With a Virginia-class Block VI under development and continued exploration of a much discussed SSN(X) future generation attack submarine, some might be inclined to wonder just how far the Virginia-class boats can be upgraded before a new hull is necessary. Each new Virginia-class submarine “Block” of boats has advanced undersea attack and detection technology to new levels, generating a circumstance wherein current Block III and Block V Virginia boats are entirely different from the earlier Blocks.
There appear to be few limitations regarding the extent to which Virginia-class submarines can be upgraded. Block III Virginia-class submarines and beyond are all engineered with a “fly-by-wire” automated computer navigational system which enabled humans to set depth and speed and allow computer automation to maintain the boat’s movements. This replaced the legacy hydraulic mechanical navigation systems. Block III Virginias also have a redesigned Large Aperture Bow sonar system which brings new levels of range and sensitivity to undersea acoustic detection. Block III boats also leverage fiber-optic communications technology to enable commanders to view periscope sensor input from numerous locations inside the boat.
In recent years, Block III boats have also received new antennas, coating materials and quieting technologies as well, something which greatly improves their ability to conduct clandestine undersea reconnaissance missions. Block III also makes use of a “lock-out-trunk” area where Special Operations Forces can exit a submarine for clandestine missions without having to surface.
Block V FirePower Breakthrough
Block V boats add massive firepower through the integration of Virginia Payload Modules, a roughly 80-ft missile-tube section added to the center of the boat to increase its Tomahawk missile firing capacity from 12 missiles up to 40. Alongside these innovations there continue to be new breakthroughs with undersea drones able to launch from missile tubes and conduct high-risk, forward-operating sensing and reconnaissance missions.
Virginia-Class submarines “Fly-by-Wire” capability allows the ship to quietly linger in shallow waters without having to surface or have each small move controlled by a human operator. With this technology, a human operator will order depth and speed, allowing software to direct the movement of the planes and rudder to maintain course and depth. The ships can be driven primarily through software code and electronics, thus freeing up time and energy for an operator who does not need to manually control each small maneuver.
Computer Automation = More Maneuverable Virginias
This technology, using upgradeable software and fast-growing AI applications, widens the mission envelope for the attack submarines by vastly expanding their ISR potential. Using real-time analytics and an instant ability to draw upon and organize vast databases of information and sensor input, computer algorithms can now perform a range of procedural functions historically performed by humans. This can increase the speed of maneuverability and an attack submarine's ability to quickly shift course, change speed or alter depth positioning when faced with attacks.
“The most important feature for maneuvering in littoral waters is the fly-by-wire control system, whereby computers in the control center electronically adjust the submarine's control surfaces, a significant improvement from the hydraulic systems used in the Los Angeles-class,” a 2016 Stanford University “The Future of Nuclear Submarines” paper by Alexander Yachanin writes.
Attack Submarines for Reconnaissance
The U.S. Navy’s 2018 “Commander’s Intent for the United States Submarine Force,” writes - “We are uniquely capable of, and often best employed in, stealthy, clandestine and independent operations……. we exploit the advantages of undersea concealment which allow us to: Conduct undetected operations such as strategic deterrent patrols, intelligence collection, Special Operations Forces support, non-provocative transits, and repositioning,” the Navy strategy document writes.
Virginia-class subs are armed with Tomahawk missiles, torpedoes and other weapons able to perform a range of missions; these include anti-submarine warfare, strike warfare, covert mine warfare, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance), anti-surface/ship warfare and naval special warfare, something described as having the ability to carry and insert Special Operations Forces. Future Virginia-Class submarines provide improved littoral (coastal waters) capabilities, sensors, special operations force employment, and strike warfare capabilities
UnderSea Communications
The largest area of progress in coming years may be in the realm of undersea communications, and these are the kinds of breakthroughs which can massively improve and change submarine operations without there being a need to build a new boat. The Navy and its industry partners have made great progress with wireless kinds of undersea data transmissions, such as in the case of Raytheon’s Barracuda mine-destroying undersea drone. Since RF does not transmit beneath the surface, except in some mostly ineffective low-frequency signals, the Navy and its industry partners such as BAE Systems and Raytheon have been working to pioneer undersea non-electromagnetic connectivity able to function like GPS can onland.
A key tactical advantage here relates to the use of undersea drones, as the Navy is still largely unable to transmit data quickly in real time between unmanned underwater vehicles and host ship submarines. Progress is being made, yet by and large forward operating undersea drones have had to gather, collect and organize sensor data and then “download” upon return. However, this is changing as innovators not only launch UUVs from missile tubes but also uncover technological methods of transmitting critical information in real-time.
Drones, Gateways & Tethering
One promising effort uses a series of transport layers integrated through gateways. Undersea drones can reach great depths yet remain “tethered” to a fiber optic cable able to send key threat data to the surface. Perhaps an undersea drone uses forward acoustic “pings” to analyze a return signal and detect the presence of an enemy submarine? In this instance the drone can instantly send threat details to the surface through a high-speed cable.
Once the information is on the surface of the ocean, gateway technologies can use advanced computer technology and IP protocol to essentially “translate” data from one transport layer to another. A surface gateway can attach to an antenna or above water sensing and transmission device in position to send an RF or GPS signal to air, land and surface nodes. Moving beyond this, emerging technologies can increasingly approach or come closer to an ability to transmit real-time data wirelessly undersea.
There would seem to be few limits to this kind of technological advancement, and it is something which could introduce new concepts of operation and support a new generation of undersea combat without needing to redesign the Virginia-class hull.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University