Virginia Block V Attack Submarines: Drones, FirePower & Stealth

The largest area of progress in coming years may be in the realm of undersea communications, and these are the kinds of breakthroughs which can massively improve and change submarine operations without there being a need to build a new boat. The Navy and its industry partners have made great progress with wireless kinds of undersea data transmissions, such as in the case of Raytheon’s Barracuda mine-destroying undersea drone. Since RF does not transmit beneath the surface, except in some mostly ineffective low-frequency signals, the Navy and its industry partners such as BAE Systems and Raytheon have been working to pioneer undersea non-electromagnetic connectivity able to function like GPS can onland.