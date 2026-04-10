What if the U.S. Navy Had to "Open" the Strait of Hormuz by Force?

Since well-decks exist to a sufficient degree with the existing WASP-class amphibs, the idea was to architect a new class of amphibs uniquely positioned to project power ... from the "air." After all, prior to the F-35B, amphibious warfare commanders had "no" built-in, organic 5th-gen air support. Close-in, organic 5th-generation air support provides an entirely new dimension of amphibious warfare, particularly given the stealth, weapons and drone-like surveillance capacity of the F-35B. The decision to send the USS Tripoli, given this aviation-centric advantages, may indicate that Pentagon planners see more tactical merit in taking islands and coastal areas along the Strait of Hormuz … from the air. Should Osprey aircraft carry Marines, supported by Army paratroopers, Apache helicopters and F-35Bs, it could make tactical sense to seize coastal or island areas without having to fight through mines and small boats on the surface. Perhaps once island or coastal territory was secured, then additional assets could arrive in a more secure way through amphibious landing. An air assault would enable attacking forces to simply "jump" over or "avoid" many sea mines and swarming boat attacks likely to greatly challenge any kind of amphibious landing.