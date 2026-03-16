Why the Navy Needs More Tomahawk Missiles

by Kris Osborn, Warrior
Tomahawk missiles have a history of being used to destroy "fixed" target locations such as enemy bunkers, airfields, command and control systems and building locations. They are often the first weapon to attack and will likely remain so as they evolve into the future. Current state of the art Tomahawks, called Block IV, have some technical innovations making them even more effective.
The weapons have been used for decades in combat. Roughly 800 tomahawks were fired in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and about 200 were used in Desert Storm. More than 200 Tomahawks were fired in NATO action in Libya in 2011.
Tomahawk missiles weigh 3,500 pounds with a booster and can travel at subsonic speeds up to 550 miles per hour at ranges greater than 900 nautical miles. They are just over 18-feet long and have an 8-foot, 9-inch wingspan. Tomahawks are the kind of weapon used to destroy enemy air defenses, communications infrastructure and other targets – allowing strike aircraft and various attack assets to go after targets in a much lower-risk environment. The weapon was used in this capacity against targets in Syria and the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve as well.
The Tomahawk flies with a two-way data link, ISR loitering ability and an active seeker designed to complement and existing technology already integrated into the Tomahawk called Synthetic Guidance Mode; this uses a higher-throughput radio signal to update the missile in flight, giving it new target information as a maritime or land target moves, The idea is to engineer several modes wherein the Tomahawk can be re-targeted in flight to destroy moving targets in the event of unforeseen contingencies. This might include a scenario where satellite signals or GPS technology is compromised by an enemy attack. In recent years, the guidance systems on a Tomahawk have been “hardened” to defend against spoofing and advanced seeker technology now enables the missile to adjust course in flight and destroy moving targets such as enemy ships at sea. This variant, called the Tactical Tomahawk, introduced a breakthrough in the realm of long-range cruise missile attack as it multiplies options for commanders.
Tomahawk upgrades
Tomahawks have been upgraded numerous times over their years of service. The Block IV Tomahawk, in service since 2004, includes a two-way data link for in-flight re-targeting, terrain navigation, digital scene-matching cameras and a high-grade inertial navigation system. An active seeker would function alongside a number of existing Tomahawk targeting and navigation technologies such as infrared guidance, Radio Frequency or RF targeting and GPS systems. The current Tomahawk is built with a “loiter” ability allowing it to hover near a target until there is an optimal time to strike. As part of this technology, the missile can use a two-way data link to send back images of a given target before it strikes.
The weapon is also capable of performing battle damage assessment missions by relaying images through a data link as well.
The Tomahawk missile has also demonstrated an ability to use its on-board camera to take a picture of a potential target, send it to a command center and then loiter until instructed to destroy that target,
In testing over the years, the weapon has used its data-link to send photos to the command center while the Tomahawk loitered near a potential target.
New Tomahawk Warhead
Raytheon and the Navy are also developing a new payload for the weapon involving a more-penetrating warhead called the Joint Multiple Effects Warhead System, or JMEWS. Previously sponsored by U.S. Central Command, the JMEWS would give the Tomahawk better bunker buster type effects — meaning it could enable the weapon to better penetrate hardened structures like concrete.
Producing Tomahawks
Producing and manufacturing the Tomahawk missile is difficult because it requires an advanced combination of precision engineering, sophisticated electronics, specialized materials, and tightly controlled manufacturing processes. Unlike many conventional weapons, a Tomahawk missile is essentially a small autonomous aircraft or drone that must travel hundreds of miles, navigate complex terrain with precision, and strike targets with high accuracy. Tomahawks were originally envisioned as Cold War weapons designed to fly parallel to the surface of the ocean and land to evade advanced Soviet air defenses and strike targets with GPS precision.
One major difficulty lies in the missile’s precision guidance and navigation systems. A Tomahawk missile must be capable of flying long distances—often more than 1,000 miles—while maintaining accurate positioning. To accomplish this, it relies on several layered guidance technologies working together. These systems typically include inertial navigation, satellite-based positioning such as GPS, and terrain-matching technologies that compare stored terrain maps to real-world landscapes during flight. \
Advanced Guidance
Another challenge involves the miniaturized electronics and software integration inside the missile. A Tomahawk carries complex computing systems that control flight, guidance, and targeting while operating under extreme conditions such as high acceleration, vibration, and temperature changes. Engineers must design specialized hardware that can survive launch from naval vessels or submarines and still function flawlessly throughout the flight. The software controlling the missile must also undergo rigorous verification and testing to ensure it behaves correctly in many possible scenarios.
The propulsion system also adds to the manufacturing difficulty. Tomahawk missiles use a turbofan engine that must be compact, lightweight, and fuel-efficient while still providing sufficient thrust for long-distance flight. Designing and producing such engines requires highly specialized aerospace manufacturing techniques, as the engine components must be built with extremely tight tolerances so that they operate efficiently at high speeds and varying atmospheric conditions.
Materials and structural design present additional challenges. The missile must be strong enough to survive launch and high-speed flight while remaining light enough to maximize range. This can present a tough balance for engineers who rely on advanced aerospace materials such as specialized aluminum alloys and composite structures. Manufacturing these materials involves complex processes like precision casting, composite layups, and high-temperature curing. Any small flaw in the structure could compromise the missile’s aerodynamic performance or structural integrity.
Subsystem manufacturing
Another factor that makes Tomahawk production difficult is the integration of many complex subsystems. A single missile contains propulsion components, flight control surfaces, guidance electronics, communications systems, fuel systems, and a payload section. Each subsystem is designed and manufactured by specialized teams and often by different suppliers. Bringing all these components together into a single reliable product requires careful systems engineering and coordination across multiple companies and facilities.
The industrial ecosystem behind Tomahawk production is also highly specialized. The missile is produced primarily by the defense contractor Raytheon Technologies, which works with numerous subcontractors that supply electronics, sensors, engines, and structural parts. Many of these components must meet military specifications that are far more demanding than commercial standards. This means fewer suppliers are capable of producing them, which can slow production and increase costs.
Finally, strict testing and quality assurance requirements significantly increase the difficulty of manufacturing Tomahawk missiles, as that is something which continues to inform development of most weapons systems. Because these weapons are expected to function reliably in combat, each component must be tested extensively. Missiles undergo environmental testing, electronic diagnostics, and occasionally live flight tests to verify performance. These procedures take time and require specialized facilities, but they are essential to ensure reliability and accuracy
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University