Why the Navy Needs More Tomahawk Missiles

The Tomahawk flies with a two-way data link, ISR loitering ability and an active seeker designed to complement and existing technology already integrated into the Tomahawk called Synthetic Guidance Mode; this uses a higher-throughput radio signal to update the missile in flight, giving it new target information as a maritime or land target moves, The idea is to engineer several modes wherein the Tomahawk can be re-targeted in flight to destroy moving targets in the event of unforeseen contingencies. This might include a scenario where satellite signals or GPS technology is compromised by an enemy attack. In recent years, the guidance systems on a Tomahawk have been “hardened” to defend against spoofing and advanced seeker technology now enables the missile to adjust course in flight and destroy moving targets such as enemy ships at sea. This variant, called the Tactical Tomahawk, introduced a breakthrough in the realm of long-range cruise missile attack as it multiplies options for commanders.