“In the Seat”: Guardians Take a New Role in the Future of AI-Enabled Warfare

During the experiment, MASH challenged six industry software development teams and the Shadow Operations Center – Nellis (ShOC-N's) own military software development team and had to create tools that support the three primary decision-making functions outlined in the Air Force’s Transformational Model. First, the aquisition system helps military planners decide what actions to take against a target. Then, it recommends possible actions, identifies which capabilities are best suited to achieve the desired effects, and ranks those options. From there, it creates possible battle plans by pairing effects with the most effective capabilities and adding any additional resources needed throughout the operation to support each option. Ohlund clarifies that "We are proving that a true plug-and-play, modular approach not only works, but it fosters continuous competition and allows the government to select the best-of-breed software services as they mature."