Pentagon Surges AI for Space-War SatCom Security

Have breakthroughs in capability been matched by commensurate enhancements in security? This dynamic, or “duality,” one might say, has now taken center stage for decades with the defense services. One high-priority strategy can be described as “red-teaming,” a term to describe intense threat assessment exercises wherein technologies, and SATCOM networks are “attacked” as an enemy would seek to penetrate them. The concept is to identify and rectify or address vulnerabilities earlier in the development process and essentially “bake in” resiliency. Years ago, the U.S. Air Force outlined a 7-point cybersecurity plan specifically intended to “find” vulnerabilities “early” within weapons systems when long-lasting adjustments can be made. McCollum’s work in recent years closely aligns with this thinking, as many organizations in the SATCOM industry have adopted Red-Teaming as well. Much like the U.S. Air Force, McCollum believes that trying to “slap on” cybersecurity later is essentially ineffective. What’s necessary, he explains, can be described in terms of “secure by design” principles.