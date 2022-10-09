Air Dominance and Air Force Innovation

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Partial Transcript Below:

Hello, and welcome. We're very glad you're here very significant topic to discuss today we are at the Capital Factory. We are joined by Colonel Michael Stefanovic. He's the director of the Strategic Studies Institute for the Air Force

You had background with explosive ordnance disposal, and there was a lot of on the ground joint collaboration. And that is such a push with innovation right now. If you look at JADC2 and some of the inter service connectivity, there's really a multi service emphasis. You've seen that up close. I'm sure that's a figures prominently in your studies.

Be sure to watch the entire hour long video for full insights.

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest and President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.