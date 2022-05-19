Skip to main content

Army 2-Star Describes Range Doubling, Course Correcting Artillery

Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, Director, Army Futures Command, Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team discusses innovations in modernized artillery

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Partial Transcript Below:

Kris Osborn: 

I recall us talking at length about things like AI and a lot of questions I want to ask you about targeting and data processing. But I thought it might make sense to start with something you teased me a little while ago about the shape, trajectory being one of my favorite programs that you're working on. 

And sure enough, isn't that an example of innovation, integrating with real cutting edge, potentially near term applications. 

And when you look at something like Ukraine, and the amount of mobile launchers the ability for a 155 to shift or adjust in flight to go after a moving target, I have to think that's paradigm changing. 

So what are your thoughts about this round? And how's it going?

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Rafferty
