Army Futures Command Breaks Through with Robotics, AI Enabled War

Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, Director, Army Futures Command, Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team discusses the AI and human machine learning

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Partial Transcript Below:

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President

As you mentioned, one of the things that really blew my mind at ARL was this cutting edge work on AI to look at human machine interface, using the human cognition to add that new input so that as a drone, for example, tries to learn new algorithms and conduct its own course, it can receive information in real time, this idea of a synergy between the two, we've talked about AI, and I know you're really enthusiastic about unmanned systems and the ability to deliver robots that can bring ammunition for example, increased survivability. 

So what are some of your thoughts about applying this kind of paradigm changing human machine interface? When it comes to applications of AI?

Listen to the full interview for detailed insights from Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, Director, Army Futures Command, Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

