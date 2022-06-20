Army Research Lab | Armored Warfare of the Future

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

There's a question about future war which you could even say lingers in a mist of uncertainty moving forward as war planners look to the next 10-20 years of Armored Warfare.

Abrams Tank

Is heavy armor like an Abrams tank here to stay in perpetuity, or can lightweight composites approximate or parallel that level of survivability at a much lighter weight, or to increase mobility, cross bridges support dismounted infantry? These are questions that are very much on the minds of army futurists and scientists at the Army Research Lab.

