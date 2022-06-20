Skip to main content

Army Research Lab | Armored Warfare of the Future

The Abrams tank is likely here to stay at least for the foreseeable future. But alternatives are being being scoped.

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

There's a question about future war which you could even say lingers in a mist of uncertainty moving forward as war planners look to the next 10-20 years of Armored Warfare.

Abrams Tank

Is heavy armor like an Abrams tank here to stay in perpetuity, or can lightweight composites approximate or parallel that level of survivability at a much lighter weight, or to increase mobility, cross bridges support dismounted infantry? These are questions that are very much on the minds of army futurists and scientists at the Army Research Lab.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President - Center for Military Modernization

