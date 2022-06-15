Army Research Lab Explores New Materials for Hypersonic Weapons in 2050

Video Above:US Hypersonic Weapons Make Rapid Advancements

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

(Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md) Hypersonic weapons are now firing from Air Force planes and Army ground launchers while also being fast tracked to fire from Navy destroyers by 2025 and Navy submarines by 2028, technological breakthroughs which are already reshaping warfare tactics and concepts of operation.

Projectiles that skip along the upper boundary of the earth’s atmosphere and descend upon targets at more than five times the speed of sound are no longer a “concept” for the future, they are here now and in the process of arming major US military platforms. The Air Force, for example, has already fired its Air Launched Rapid Response hypersonic weapon from a B-52.

What about hypersonic weapons 10 or 20 years from now? What will they consist of? How fast will they fire? Will they maneuver in flight, perhaps traveling at now unimagined speeds?



Army Research Laboratory

These are questions now being explored through cutting-edge basic research efforts at the Army Research Laboratory, where teams of engineers and scientists are experimenting with mixtures of ceramic, metal, polymer or composite materials at the microscopic level to uncover better “performing” materials with which to engineer the weapons of the future. While the work could yield near-term applications in the event of breakthrough testing, much of the exploration is aimed at uncovering “disruptive” or what could be called “massive,” paradigm-changing scientific breakthroughs.

Specific materials built into weapons systems bring distinct properties such as being lighter weight, more resistant to penetration or perhaps better equipped to maneuver and manage accurate flight at previously unimaginable and impossible temperatures.

Nicholas Ku, a Materials Engineer, Ceramic and Transparent Materials Branch, at DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory spends his time mixing, testing, heating and experimenting with different combinations of materials in search of breakthrough discoverings.

Artist Rendering DARPA

“Ceramics are of interest for hypersonics applications, through the way additive manufacturing has an ability to create complex shapes, decrease manufacturing costs as well as increase the design space in making new components,” Ku said.

Ku was clear that much of the work involves simply “engineering” or “creating” different combinations and layers of materials. Its called “additive manufacturing,” and it is a process Ku and other ARL scientists are using to uncover new materials for armored vehicles, body armor or even projectiles themselves such as hypersonics. Ku explained that traditional methods of manufacturing greatly limit the complexity of the design, when compared with options made available through addition manufacturing, a circumstance which of course introduces new dimensions of possibility.

“By enabling additive manufacturing of these materials, we can increase the design space,” Ku said.

The shape and composition of a hypersonic projectile can of course determine key aerodynamic and performance variables of great consequence. Perhaps yet-to-be-discovered materials will enable new hypersonic structures to travel as much as two or three times as fast as existing hypersonic projectiles? Perhaps new materials can enable a hypersonic weapon to achieve previously unprecedented precision flight path and targeting.

“Using a simple test, we can get an idea of some material properties such as hardness, strength, fracture toughness. These are used as markers to kind of down select materials and designs to move forward,” Ku said.

This kind of research has likely already generated massive breakthroughs, given the Army’s progress with hypersonic weapons. The service plans to have its Long Range Hypersonic Weapon operational by as soon as 2023, and Army engineers are already working on a “tech insertion” package through which to enable hypersonic projectiles to maneuver in flight to hit moving objects.

