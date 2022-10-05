Skip to main content

How Innovators & Entrepreneurs Get Discovered by the Department of Defense

Kris Osborn sits down for an exclusive interview with David Bonffili - CEO, ACME General Corp and Jennifer Shieh, Director of Ecosystem, Office of Investment and Innovation, US Small Business Administration

By Kris Osborn, President, Center for Military Modernization

Partial transcript below:

Hello, and welcome and very exciting day today, it's always a great time to talk about military innovation couldn't be a more important topic these days. 

We are here at the Capitol Factory. There's this conference called Fed Supernova. It's sponsored by of all things, the Army Applications Laboratory, and I'm joined by two, I would say gifted, brilliant experts in the area of small business and innovation when it comes to military technology. 

They need little introduction, but let me welcome our two guests, let's welcome David Bonffili, he is the CEO of ACME General, which is a consultancy a boutique kind of innovation oriented firm. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

KRIS AAL

And we are joined by another Rockstar scientist, Jennifer Shieh, and she is the Director of Ecosystem, Office of Investment and Innovation, US Small Business Administration, many of you are likely familiar with the SBA does a lot of cutting edge really important work. So let's welcome two of our amazing experts. Thank you.  

Let me begin with sort of one of the basic premises we often hear when it comes to Defense Innovation. How do innovators or entrepreneurs who might come across or discover a disruptive as it's called technology of great value to either the operational community or the acquisition community? How do they get on DoD radar? How do they get to the space where they can say, hey, here's a solution to one of your requirements or challenges?

Be sure to watch the interview for full details 

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Kris Osborn

Kris Osborn

4722b4b77c4500e40dd34e2ed94599e3
China Watch

Can China's New Stealth H-20 Bomber Threaten the US or Rival the B-21?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
KRIS AAL
U.S. Army | Marines News

How Innovators & Entrepreneurs Get Discovered by the Department of Defense

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
61dd2079f745c131d78bd2dd26b5a369
China Watch

China Revs Up J-20 Production, Extends Attack Range With Tanker Aircraft

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
14540375413_31ee7fa095_k (2)
U.S. Army | Marines News

Future Army Artillery Advances a New Generation of Precision Targeting Beyond GPS

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
190427-A-FQ191-139
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Sharpens Focus Training for Possible War in Pacific

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
E631 (1)
Russia Ukraine

Ukraine Needs More Tanks to Support Counteroffensive ... Will Pentagon Send Abrams?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
Russia-seeking-new-machine-guns
Russia Ukraine

Pentagon thinks that Russia's 300,000 Soldier Mobilization May Not Accomplish Much

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
816321-D-YFE38-217
U.S. Army | Marines News

Breakthrough Army Technologies Inspire New Combined Arms Doctrine

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
OIP (2)
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Credits "Persistent Modernization" Strategy for High-Speed Attack Breakthroughs

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization